Elderly Russian Scientist Accused of Treason Dies Under House Arrest

An elderly Russian scientist accused of passing state secrets to China as a guest university lecturer died Sunday under house arrest, his lawyers said.

Valery Mitko, the former president of the Arctic Academy of Sciences in St. Petersburg, was charged with high treason in early 2020 and banned from leaving his home.

Russian authorities accused Mitko of sharing information on submarine detection technology with China’s secret services.

He is among several elderly Russian academics to have been jailed for cooperating with foreign states in recent years in what Kremlin critics call a manifestation of the state’s growing paranoia.

Mitko faced up to 20 years in prison for high treason. He denied the charges against him and maintained that the information he was accused of sharing is found in the public domain.