Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia's Patriarch Kirill Ill With Covid – Church

By AFP
Russia's Patriarch Kirill. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, 75-year-old Patriarch Kirill, has Covid and will self-isolate, his church said in a statement Friday.

"All planned meetings and trips in the coming days of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill are canceled," it said, adding that he needed "bed rest and isolation."

The patriarch will be absent from a grand Kremlin ceremony later Friday in which it will announce the annexation of four occupied Ukrainian regions. 

A leader of the Russian Orthodox Church since 2009, Patriarch Kirill is a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin's policies.

After Putin announced a mobilization last week, triggering protests and an exodus of men, the patriarch suggested that Russian soldiers dying in Ukraine would go to heaven.

"It someone, driven by a sense of duty and the need to fulfill an oath, remains true to his calling and dies in the line of military duty then he undoubtedly commits an act of tantamount sacrifice," he said at a sermon last Sunday. 

"We believe this sacrifice washes away all the sins that a person has committed."

The U.K. and Canada have placed sanctions on Patriarch Kirill for his backing of what the Kremlin calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Read more about: Covid , Orthodox church

Read more

opinion Rev. John Chryssavgis

The Orthodox Church Is on the Wrong Side of History

Perhaps Orthodox Christians should confess that the church consistently rejects freedom and democracy.
Wing And A Prayer

Russian Priests Fly ‘Holy Fire’ Aboard Military Helicopter Near Ukraine

Two priests flew over the town of Stary Oskol holding a lantern and a religious icon.
delayed census

Russia Starts Census Amid Pandemic, Demographic Crisis

Russia launched a population census delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that has exacerbated the country's worsening demographic crisis.
Covid vs. New Year's

St. Petersburg to Tighten Coronavirus Restrictions Over New Year Holiday

Russia's cultural capital to shut down many of its attractions amid Covid restrictions.