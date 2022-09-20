Moscow to Open Military Recruitment Center for Foreigners

The city of Moscow will open a military recruitment center for foreign citizens, its mayor announced Tuesday as Russian forces face battlefield setbacks nearly seven months into the invasion of Ukraine.

“The Moscow government will deploy a full-fledged infrastructure in Sakharovo to assist the Russian Defense Ministry in the recruitment of foreign citizens into the military service,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Local authorities “will do everything necessary to make the signing of the contracts as convenient as possible,” the official statement said.