Russian Governors Back Kadyrov’s Call to ‘Self-Mobilize’ Residents for Ukraine Deployment

The governors of Russia’s far-flung regions are taking up a call issued by their Chechen counterpart to mobilize volunteer fighters as the country’s military suffers major setbacks in northeastern and southern Ukraine.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov called on his colleagues to “self-mobilize” 1,000 fighters each and send an 85,000-strong army to Ukraine nearly seven months after Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor.

“Russia is a federal state where regions can initiate any undertaking such as ‘self-mobilization’,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

“We shouldn’t wait for the Kremlin to declare martial law or sit back and wait for the end of the [campaign] in Ukraine.”

Three governors from Russia's 85 regions have expressed “full support” for Kadyrov’s initiative in the 24 hours since his call to action.

Sergei Aksyonov, head of the Crimean peninsula that was annexed from Ukraine in 2014, was the first to back Kadyrov, boasting that his region has fielded more than 1,200 volunteer fighters and is forming two more battalions.