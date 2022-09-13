Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

FSB Arrests Russian Factory Director Accused of Spying for Ukraine

By AFP
FSB

Russian security services said Tuesday they had arrested an employee of an aerospace factory on suspicion of high treason for passing classified defense-related information to Ukraine.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that it had detained a Russian national suspected of "high treason for transferring data to Ukraine to the detriment of Russia's security."

The FSB said the Russian citizen — a resident of the Moscow region — had photographed "classified top-secret technical documents," and sent them via mobile phone to an employee of an aviation factory in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa. 

The statement said an investigation had been opened into high treason, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The employee — the director of the plant — had been detained, it said.

A Moscow court earlier this month jailed a respected former defense reporter, Ivan Safronov, for 22 years on treason charges for divulging state secrets. 

He was accused of collecting confidential information about Russian military, defence and security and handing it over to foreign intelligence.

Read more about: Ukraine war , FSB

Read more

high-profile attack

‘A Signal to All of Us’: Moscow Blames Kyiv for Killing of Ideologue’s Daughter

"Pro-Kremlin speakers will understand the war is not an abstraction and it threatens them personally,” said one analyst.
war micromanagement

Putin Involved in Tactical Decision Making in East Ukraine – Reports

Western military officials assess Putin's level of engagement in the military push for Ukraine’s Donbas region to be very high.
intelligence reshuffle

Putin Gives GRU Boosted Role in Ukraine – Report

“Alexeyev is a tough and self-assured general,” according to the authors of the report.
FSB Claims

Russia Uncovers ‘Ukrainian Assasination Plot’ Against State TV Host

Officials alleged that the 'neo-Nazi assassins' were under orders from Ukraine’s Security Services.