Armenia Seeks Distracted Russia’s Aid in Renewed Azerbaijan Clashes

Armenia said Tuesday it was seeking Russian military assistance amid deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan as Moscow’s forces are tied up in a costly six-month conflict of their own in Ukraine.

Armenia and Azerbaijan claimed unspecified casualties as they blamed each other for exchanges of fire around the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region that began at about midnight local time.

Yerevan later accused Baku of "trying to advance" inside Armenian territory.

"The enemy continues to use artillery, mortars, drones and large-caliber rifles in the directions of Vardenis, Sotk, Artanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan, targeting both military and civilian infrastructures," the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Armenia’s security council, led by the Caucasus republic’s prime minister and president, gathered to invoke a mutual assistance and cooperation treaty with Russia, which spells out joint defense and military assistance in case of aggression toward signatories, the Armenian government said in a statement.

“It was decided to officially appeal to the Russian Federation in order to use the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance,” the statement reads.

It adds that Armenia will also turn to the Moscow-led security bloc of six former Soviet republics, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and the UN Security Council for assistance.

Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported early Tuesday that Armenia has already submitted the formal appeals.