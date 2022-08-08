Ukraine War: As It's Happening
The Moscow Times is collecting all the latest breaking news and developments in Russia's deadly attack on Ukraine.
You can access our earlier live coverage here.
Includes reporting from AFP.
The Moscow Times is collecting all the latest breaking news and developments in Russia's deadly attack on Ukraine.
You can access our earlier live coverage here.
Includes reporting from AFP.
At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.
The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.