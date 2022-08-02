Muscovites Line Up Outside H&M as Stores Reopen for Final Sell-Off

Clothing chain H&M reopened stores in Moscow on Tuesday in order to sell-off its remaining stock before permanently exiting the Russian market.

Long lines of people were seen outside an H&M store at Moscow’s Aviapark shopping center, according to footage posted on Telegram by news outlet Baza.

H&M group, which opened in Russia in 2009 and owns brands including Monki, Weekday, Cos and Cheap Monday, paused its Russian operations in March after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The company said it was shutting down permanently in Russia four months later.