Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ex-Yandex Head Takes EU to Court Over Sanctions

Former Yandex CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

The former head of Russia’s top tech firm Yandex Tigran Khudaverdyan has challenged sanctions against him over the Ukraine war in a European Union court.

Khudaverdyan filed a lawsuit on June 7 demanding the European Council lift its “discriminatory and disproportionate” sanctions against him. The lawsuit was first reported by TV channel RTVI on Monday evening. 

Khudaverdyan quit as Yandex executive director and deputy CEO in March after being hit with an EU asset freeze and travel ban. At the time, Brussels accused Yandex, often dubbed “Russia’s Google,” of manipulating search results and “hiding information” from the Russian public. 

But, in the court filing, Khudaverdyan argued that he “does not support the actions of the Government of the Russian Federation concerning interventions in Ukraine.”

Khudaverdyan was the de facto head of Yandex for a number of years while founder Arkady Volozh officially remained CEO of the company. Volozh quit in June after being targeted by European sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. 

Yandex itself is unaffected by Western sanctions, though its shares have collapsed since the start of the fighting. 

In addition to being Russia’s largest search engine, Yandex’s sprawling business empire covers taxi services, e-commerce, fast food delivery, online education and a host of other high tech businesses.

At least 20 Russian billionaires have launched legal challenges against EU sanctions imposed after the invasion, Bloomberg reported in early June. 

More than 1,000 Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin, are on the EU sanctions list.

Read more

Maize shipment

First Ukrainian Grain Shipment Since Invasion Heads to Istanbul

The cargo ship Razoni flying the flag of Sierra Leone and loaded with maize has left the port of Odesa bound for Lebanon.
aligning with beijing

Russia Condemns Potential Pelosi Visit to Taiwan as ‘Provocation’

Faced with international isolation over its military campaign in Ukraine, Russia has sought closer ties with China. 
late night thoughts

Medvedev Questions Neighbors’ Sovereignty in ‘Hacked’ Post

The ex-president appeared to state that, after seizing Kyiv, Russia would seek to expand its borders in other areas.
Mounting isolation

Sanctions ‘Cripple’ Russian Economy, Study Says

Much of Russia’s domestic economic activity has stalled since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.