Jailed Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Facing New Criminal Charges – Lawyers

Jailed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza faces a second criminal case, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported Wednesday.

Kara-Murza, 40, has been in pre-trial detention since his April 12 return to Russia on charges of spreading “false” information about the Russian military and faces 10 years in prison.

Authorities now accuse him of cooperating with an “undesirable” foreign non-governmental organization.

Organizations deemed “undesirable” by the government are banned from operating within Russia and even citing their work in a publication can result in criminal charges for Russians.

If charged and found guilty, Kara-Murza could face an additional six years in prison.