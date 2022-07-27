Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Jailed Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Facing New Criminal Charges – Lawyers

Vladimir Kara-Murza. Irina Bujor / Kommersant

Jailed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza faces a second criminal case, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported Wednesday.  

Kara-Murza, 40, has been in pre-trial detention since his April 12 return to Russia on charges of spreading “false” information about the Russian military and faces 10 years in prison. 

Authorities now accuse him of cooperating with an “undesirable” foreign non-governmental organization. 

Organizations deemed “undesirable” by the government are banned from operating within Russia and even citing their work in a publication can result in criminal charges for Russians. 

If charged and found guilty, Kara-Murza could face an additional six years in prison.  

Kara-Murza’s attorneys Mikhail Prokhorov and Olga Mikhailova told Novaya Gazeta Europe that they do not yet have details on the case other than that it was opened on July 13.

According to the defense, Kara-Murza has not yet been formally charged, and neither he nor his lawyers have received notice that criminal proceedings have been initiated. 

Kara-Murza claims he was poisoned in Moscow in 2015 and 2017 in retaliation for his efforts to lobby the West for sanctions against Russian officials accused of rights abuses. According to Russian doctors, the poisonings were caused by "unidentified substances" and Russian authorities denied the poisonings.

The investigative outlet Bellingcat reported in 2021 that Kara-Murza was likely followed by the same Federal Security Service (FSB) chemical weapons squad that allegedly poisoned jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Read more about: Opposition

Read more

political 'revenge'

Top Navalny Ally Blames Kremlin for Father’s Arrest

Anti-Corruption Foundation head Ivan Zhdanov linked his 66-year-old father's arrest to his own political activity.
WEEKEND PROFILE

A Decade After Pussy Riot’s ‘Punk Prayer,’ Maria Alyokhina Still Has Plenty to Protest About

The activist may serve prison time for an Instagram post demanding the release of political prisoners following Alexei Navalny’s jailing.
lost contact

Kremlin Critic Navalny’s Health ‘Deteriorating’ in Prison, Aides Say

Regional prison authorities said prison medics assessed Navalny's condition as "stable and satisfactory" following a medical examination.
stifled dissent

Who Has Been Jailed Over Russia’s Pro-Navalny Protests?

Several of the opposition leader’s allies and family members have been detained or jailed over the unprecedented demonstrations.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.