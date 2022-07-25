Siberian Opposition Deputy Flees Criminal 'War Fakes' Prosecution

A Siberian regional opposition deputy has fled to Georgia shortly after Russian authorities launched a criminal investigation against her on allegations of spreading “fake” information about the Russian army.

Helga Pirogova, 33, was arrested last week and charged days later over a since-deleted tweet that criticized the mother of a deceased volunteer soldier who praised local authorities’ arrangement of her son’s funeral in an independent media article.

Pirogova told the independent Mediazona news website Monday that she is now in Tbilisi, the capital of ex-Soviet Georgia.

She was scheduled to appear for an interrogation at the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, in Novosibirsk at 6:00 a.m. Moscow time on Monday. According to state media, authorities were set to place Pirogova on the wanted list if she did not appear for her questioning.