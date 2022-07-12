Support The Moscow Times!
Myanmar Junta Chief Visits Moscow

By AFP
Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. Russian Defense Ministry

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing visited Moscow Tuesday, Russian media reported, as the U.S. vowed to put pressure on his military regime over a 2021 coup. 

Russia's Embassy in Myanmar told the Interfax news agency that Hlaing was in Moscow on a "private" visit. 

"He plans to take part in the opening of a Myanmar cultural center," it said. 

Russian state media reported the military chief was also due to meet officials from Moscow's space and nuclear agencies. 

The announcement of the visit comes two days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed to keep pressuring Myanmar's junta as he met democracy activists on a visit to neighboring Thailand. 

Since seizing power in a coup in February last year, Myanmar's military government has detained thousands of pro-democracy protesters.

