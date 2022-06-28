Pro-Navalny Moscow Deputy Detained After ‘War Fakes’ Trial

Moscow opposition municipal deputy Ilya Yashin was detained late Monday a month after being found guilty of “discrediting” the Russian military, lawyers and journalists have said.

Independent journalist Irina Babloyan said she and Yashin were on a walk at a park in central Moscow’s Khamovniki district when police officers took him in an unknown direction.

Babloyan later said she learned that Yashin was charged with disobeying police orders.

If found guilty, the opposition politician faces up to 15 days in jail.

Lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said he was denied access to see Yashin at the police station.

He added that Yashin’s trial is likely to take place Tuesday morning.

Yashin, 38, is one of the few high-profile opposition figures who have not fled Russia despite the authorities’ unprecedented crackdown on dissent during the war in Ukraine.

Russia has clamped down on anti-war protests, the independent press and social media since launching what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

On May 25, a Moscow court fined Yashin 90,000 rubles ($1,799) on charges of “discrediting” the Russian army’s actions abroad.

Last year, Yashin stepped down as chairman of the council of deputies of the Krasnoselsky municipal district in central Moscow, which he headed since 2017.

He attributed his resignation to state pressure over his support for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Yashin’s colleagues Yelena Kotenochkina, who had fled Russia, and Alexei Gorinov have been charged with spreading “fake news” for calling the special operation a “war” at a council session in March.

The criminal offense, passed just days after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, carries jail terms of up to 15 years.