Gazprom To Cut Nord Stream Gas Deliveries by a Third

Russian gas giant Gazprom said Wednesday it was cutting daily gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline by a further 33%, after Germany slammed an earlier cut as political.

"From 01:30 a.m. Moscow time on June 16 the daily output of the Portovaya compression station will be up to 67 million cubic metrers per day," Gazprom said in a statement on Telegram.

The company added it was halting the operation of a gas turbine due to the "technical condition of the engine."

On Tuesday, Gazprom announced it would be cutting deliveries via the pipeline by around 40% to 100 million cubic meters due to "repair" work on compressor units by German company Siemens.

Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the move was a "political decision and not a technically justifiable solution."