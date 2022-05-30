Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Surrendered Azovstal Defenders May Face Death Penalty – Separatists

By AFP
Ukrainian servicemen, who surrendered at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Work. Alexander Garmayev / TASS

Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered to Russian forces at the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol may face the death penalty, a pro-Moscow separatist official said Monday.

"The court will make a decision about them," Yuri Sirovatko, the justice minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

"For such crimes we have the highest form of punishment in the DNR — the death penalty. 

"All the prisoners of war are on the territory of the DNR," he said, adding that there were around 2,300 soldiers from Azovstal among them.

Hundreds of Ukrainian defenders of the strategic port of Mariupol on the coast of the Sea of Azov in the country's southeast surrendered this month after holding out in underground tunnels at the Azovstal steelworks for weeks.

Kyiv has said it wants to exchange the soldiers in a prisoner swap, while Moscow has indicated that they will first stand trial.

Among the Ukrainian fighters who gave themselves up were members of the Azov regiment, a former paramilitary unit which has integrated into the Ukrainian armed forces. 

Russia describes the unit, which has previous links to far-right groups, as a neo-Nazi organization.

In a phone call with Vladimir Putin on Saturday, the leaders of France and Germany urged the Russian president to release the Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal. 

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

rounded up

New Evidence Shows Russian Troops Executing Ukrainians in Bucha – NYT

The New York Times said the evidence it obtained could directly implicate Russian paratroopers in a war crime.
Big Mac To Go

McDonald’s Agrees Sale of Russian Restaurants to Siberian Oil Magnate

Govor already operates 25 of the chain’s restaurants in Russia.
judicial reckoning

Life Sentence Requested for Russian Soldier in Kyiv War Crimes Trial

"I know that you will not be able to forgive me, but nevertheless I ask you for forgiveness."
global famine

Russia Prepared for Food Crisis Since Last Year — Kremlin Aide

Russia and Ukraine alone produce 30 percent of the global wheat supply.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.