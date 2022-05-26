Russia Confirms Sacking 100 Servicemen for Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

A Russian court confirmed the dismissal of 115 national guardsmen who challenged their sacking after refusing to take part in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

The case appears to be the first official confirmation of soldiers refusing to join Russia's military campaign in Ukraine that was launched on February 24.

A military court in Russia's southern republic of Kabardino-Balkaria said Wednesday it examined the "necessary documents" and questioned officials of the National Guard, a domestic security force separate from the Russian army.