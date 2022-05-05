Top Kremlin Official Unveils Pro-War Statue in Ukraine’s Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deputy chief of staff has unveiled a statue symbolizing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the occupied city of Mariupol.

Sergei Kiriyenko gave a speech alongside the monument, which depicts an elderly Ukrainian woman holding a Soviet flag, on the city’s Leninsky Komsomol Square.

The pensioner, known as babushka Anya, gained viral popularity among pro-war Russians after she was filmed mistakenly greeting Ukrainian soldiers with a Soviet banner in April.

Russian state-run media have widely shared video as proof of grassroots support for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with Anya’s image appearing on billboards, buildings, and merchandise.

“Babushka Anya is a symbol of the motherland for the entire Russian world,” Kiriyenko told the crowd at the unveiling, according to a video posted by Andrei Turchak a senior member of the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, late Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know her full name but we’ll definitely find out and have a chance to thank her and bow to her.”