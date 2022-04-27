Support The Moscow Times!
Ukraine: As It's Happening

The Moscow Times is collecting all the latest breaking news, comment and analysis about Russia's attack on Ukraine.

You can access our earlier live coverage here.

Includes reporting from AFP.

WESTERN REACTION

U.S. Announces First Sanctions After Russia Recognizes Ukraine Separatists

Washington announced sanctions against the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples' Republics following Moscow's recognition.
Fueling conflict

NATO Condemns Putin's Recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg accused Moscow of fueling conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Violation of international law

EU Promises Sanctions on Russia for Recognition of Separatists

The EU denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway states.
'nightmare' conditions

Russian Troops at Ukraine's Border Face 'Nightmare' Living Conditions

Dozens of soldiers were pictured sleeping on a cramped floor and have reportedly gone without military food rations for days.

