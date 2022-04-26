Russian Commodities Exports Down in March

Russian exports of key commodities collapsed in March, according to the Association of Russian Seaports data.

Month-to-month fertilizer shipments saw the biggest decline of 35%, reaching 1.1 million tons in March compared with 1.7 million tons in February.

Iron ore exports dropped 30% to 700,000 tons and ferrous products 27% to 1.9 million tons.

Grain shipments reached 2.4 million tons, a 14% decrease from February.

Analysts linked the collapse of fertilizer and metals exports to the EU’s sanctions in retaliation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but noted that shipments under long-term contracts remained stable.

The European Union, which imports around 45% of its gas from Russia, is working on broadening its sanctions to include embargoes on oil and gas but officials said last week such measures would take "several months."

For the moment, Russia's energy exports remained steady, or increased last month.

Russia’s seaborne oil flows climbed 10% to 21.4 million tons in March, according to the data, a 1.9-million-ton increase from February.

Liquefied natural gas exports saw a 10% increase to 3.4 million tons.

And although coal exports dipped 1% to 14.4 million tons, Russia ramped up shipments to China by 27%. Year-on-year, Russian coal exports to China surged threefold to 1.4 million tons in March 2022.

Alfa Bank chief economist Natalia Orlova has estimated declining exports and discounted prices in Russia's pivot to non-western markets will cost the Russian economy $15 billion in monthly revenues.

