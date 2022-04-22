Five Russian Enlistment Offices Set on Fire to Protest War – Reports

At least five Russian military enlistment offices have been set on fire since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, media reported Thursday.

The latest incident took place in the remote Mordovia region Monday, according to the 7x7 news website. Molotov cocktails burned down several computers and a database of conscripts in the Zubova Polyana settlement.

"The recruitment campaign in the [local] districts was put on pause," the iStories online news outlet said.

In March, local residents damaged military enlistment offices in the Voronezh, Sverdlovsk and Ivanovo regions with Molotov cocktails. Young men detained in Sverdlovsk and Ivanovo said they sought to disrupt the recruitment campaign in protest of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Four days after Russian troops rolled into the neighboring country on Feb. 24, a 21-year-old resident set fire to the enlistment office in the Moscow region town of Lukhovitsy. He said he wanted to destroy the conscripts' archives to prevent mobilization.



Those who have been detained face criminal charges ranging from property damage to attempted murder and terrorism.

Russian authorities have clamped down on anti-war protests, including with newly passed laws criminalizing the spread of broadly defined "fake" information about the military's actions.

Russia launched its spring draft this month, eyeing the recruitment goal of 134,500 men by July 15, slightly lower than the previous drive.

The Russian military holds two annual draft sessions, in spring and autumn, when it recruits eligible men aged 18 to 27 to serve for a year.