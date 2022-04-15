Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Kyiv Says Moscow Will Seek ‘Revenge’ for Sunk Cruiser

By AFP
Updated:
The monument of the Duke of Richelieu, is covered with sandbags next to a Carrousel , in Odesa, Ukraine. Petros Giannakouris / AP Photo / TASS

Ukraine said Friday that Russia will seek revenge after the sinking of its flagship missile cruiser, the Moskva, which Kyiv claimed to have hit with Neptune missiles. 

"The Moskva cruiser strike hit not only the ship itself: it hit the enemy's imperial ambitions. We are all aware that we will not be forgiven for this," Natalia Gumeniuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern military forces said during a briefing.

"We are aware that attacks against us will intensify and that the enemy will take revenge. We understand this," she added, citing ongoing strikes on cities in the south of Ukraine, Odessa and Mykolaiv.

The Moskva had been leading Russia's naval effort in the seven-week invasion and the circumstances around its sinking and the fate of its crew remain murky.

"We saw that other ships tried to assist it, but even the forces of nature were on Ukraine's side because the storm made both the rescue operation and crew evacuations impossible," she added.

A factory outside Kyiv that produced the missiles allegedly used to hit Russia's Moskva warship was partly destroyed by overnight Russian strikes, just ahead of Gumeniuk's briefing.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

WAR FEARS

War Fears Mount as Putin to Oversee Drills, Zelensky to Meet Allies

The United States says that with an estimated 149,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders, an attack is inevitable.
'Weeks or days'

Biden 'Convinced' Putin Has Made Decision to Invade Ukraine

The U.S. President said he believes Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and that the attack could begin "in the coming days."
ONLINE ATTACK

U.S., Britain, Say Russia’s GRU Behind Cyberattacks on Ukraine

The incident was described by Ukrainian officials as the largest ever distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack on the country,
trading accusations

Shellfire as Putin Turns Up Heat on Ukraine and West

Reports of an increase in shelling from pro-Russia rebels in eastern Ukraine have added to the intensifying tensions between Moscow and the West.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.