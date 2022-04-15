Kyiv Says Moscow Will Seek ‘Revenge’ for Sunk Cruiser

Ukraine said Friday that Russia will seek revenge after the sinking of its flagship missile cruiser, the Moskva, which Kyiv claimed to have hit with Neptune missiles.

"The Moskva cruiser strike hit not only the ship itself: it hit the enemy's imperial ambitions. We are all aware that we will not be forgiven for this," Natalia Gumeniuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern military forces said during a briefing.

"We are aware that attacks against us will intensify and that the enemy will take revenge. We understand this," she added, citing ongoing strikes on cities in the south of Ukraine, Odessa and Mykolaiv.