Kyiv Says Captures Fugitive Ukrainian Putin Ally

Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday announced they had captured a prominent pro-Kremlin tycoon who escaped from house arrest after Russia's invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a picture online of a disheveled-looking Viktor Medvedchuk with his hands in cuffs and dressed in a Ukrainian army uniform.

"A special operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine. Well done!" Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Security agency chief Ivan Bakanov said agents had carried out a "lightning-fast and dangerous multi-level special operation to detain" the Russia-friendly lawmaker.

"No traitor will escape punishment and all will be held accountable under the law of Ukraine," a statement on Telegram said.

Medvedchuk, one of the richest people in Ukraine, is a hugely controversial figure for his close ties to Moscow.