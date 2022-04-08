Russian Central Bank Cuts Key Rate

Russia's Central Bank announced Friday it was cutting its key interest rate, which had been hiked after troops were sent into Ukraine, saying risks to financial stability had "ceased to increase" for now.

The Feb. 24 military operation triggered a litany of Western sanctions on Moscow, sending the ruble into free-fall and accelerating already high inflation, but the Russian currency has rebounded in recent weeks.

The Central Bank said in a statement that its main rate will be lowered from 20 to 17% on Monday and could be further cut at future meetings.

"Financial stability risks are still present but have ceased to increase for the time being, including owing to the adopted capital control measures," the Central Bank said.

The bank said there has been a "steady inflow of funds to fixed-term deposits" and a "noticeable slowdown in the current price growth rates."