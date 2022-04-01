Russian Forces Regrouping to Attack South, Ukraine President Warns

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia is consolidating and preparing "powerful strikes" in the country's south, including besieged Mariupol, where a new attempt will be made Friday to evacuate civilians from the devastated city. Russia meanwhile threatened to turn off its gas taps to Europe if payments are not made in rubles, as U.S. President Joe Biden ordered a record release of strategic oil reserves to ease soaring U.S. prices. Over a month into Russia's invasion of its neighbor, Vladimir Putin's troops have devastated cities like Mariupol with shelling, killing at least 5,000 people in the port city alone. In peace talks this week, Russia said it would scale back attacks on the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv, but Ukrainian and Western officials have dismissed the pledge, saying Moscow's troops were merely regrouping. "This is part of their tactics," said Zelensky in a late-night address. "We know that they are moving away from the areas where we are beating them to focus on others that are very important... where it can be difficult for us," he said. In particular, he warned, the situation in the country's south was "very difficult." "In Donbas and Mariupol, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army is accumulating the potential for attacks, powerful attacks," he said. Washington echoed that assessment, with a senior U.S. defense official saying Russia's focus on Donbas could herald a "longer, more prolonged conflict." Military experts believe that Moscow is ditching efforts to advance simultaneously along multiple axes in the north, east and south, after struggling to overcome stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance. Instead it wants to establish a long-sought land link between Crimea, which Moscow occupied in 2014, and the two Russian-backed Donbas statelets of Donetsk and Luhansk.

'Civilians desperately wanting to flee' Mariupol is the main remaining obstacle to that ambition, and Russian forces have encircled and relentlessly bombarded the city to try to capture it. Instead, it has been reduced to rubble, with tens of thousands of civilians trapped inside with little food, water or medicine. Previous attempts to evacuate residents have collapsed, though some have made the dangerous dash to freedom alone, but on Friday Russia says it will allow a humanitarian corridor organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The ICRC's Ukraine delegation said on Twitter it was in nearby Zaporizhzhia, where buses from the encircled city are meant to arrive. "We hope to be able to facilitate safe passage for civilians desperately wanting to flee Mariupol. We are also here with two trucks of assistance, hoping that we can also get assistance in," the organization's Lucile Marbeau said in a video. "In these trucks there is food, medicine, relief items, for those civilians who decide to stay," she added. Ukrainian officials on Thursday sent dozens of buses toward Mariupol, and the local government said on Telegram that civilians would be able to start boarding Friday morning in neighboring Berdiansk. Russia has moved about 20% of its troops from around Kyiv after failing to capture the city, according to U.S. officials. But its strikes have continued on Kyiv and Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said is seemed likely troops are "going to be repositioned, probably into Belarus, to be refitted and resupplied and used elsewhere in Ukraine." Russian troops have also pulled back from the Chernobyl nuclear plant after weeks of occupation, but have taken a number of captive Ukrainian servicemen with them, according to officials in Kyiv. Western intelligence has warned that Putin's advisers may be "afraid to tell him the truth" about battlefield losses or the damage that sanctions have wrought on the country's economy. And Biden suggested Putin may have placed some advisers under house arrest, though he cautioned "there's a lot of speculation."