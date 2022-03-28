News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Shut it down

Russian media regulator, Roskomnadzor, warned media outlets against broadcasting their interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying they could be subject to investigation and action could be taken against them.

While Russian outlets branded “foreign agents” published the interview, the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper and the Kommersant business daily appeared to heed the warning and withheld its publication.

Crackdown continued

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed into law a bill introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for publishing "fake" information about Russia's actions abroad, as Moscow's troops continue their military operation in Ukraine.

The bill, adopted by Russia's parliament last week, sets out jail terms and fines for people who publish "knowingly false information" about actions abroad by Russian government agencies.

Recognition to annexation

The head of Ukraine's Luhansk separatist region said Sunday it may hold a referendum on becoming part of Russia, after Moscow sent troops into its pro-Western neighbor.

The announcement of a possible referendum drew mixed reactions from Russian lawmakers, with some saying “now is not the right time” while others suggesting that Ukraine’s two breakaway republics have the constitutional mandate to join Russia.

Schroedinger’s Shoigu

Russia's defense minister reappeared on television images broadcast Saturday, after his two-week absence from view prompted questions from journalists.