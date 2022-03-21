News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Russia said it fired its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles twice over the weekend in Ukraine, destroying an underground missile and ammunition storage site in western Ukraine close to the border with NATO member Romania and a fuel storage site in the country's south.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that it also used long-range precision weapons against other facilities in Ukraine on Saturday evening and early Sunday.
Russia also said it killed more than 100 members of Ukrainian special forces and "foreign mercenaries" in a strike on a training center in the town of Ovruch in northern Ukraine with sea-based missiles.
Detentions rising
The number of detentions at anti-war rallies across Russia has reached more than 15,000 since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the independent protest monitor OVD-Info reported Sunday.
Mediterranean mines
Russia on Saturday warned that mines that Ukrainians had deployed in the Black Sea against its "military operation" could drift as far as the Straits of Bosphorus and the Mediterranean Sea.
Ukrainian Black Sea researcher Android Klimenko has rejected the Federal Security Service’s claim, saying instead that the Russian Navy had set up mines in the area.
Navalny judge promoted
Putin has promoted judge Margarita Kotova, who is due to deliver a verdict in jailed Kremlin activist Alexei Navalny’s latest criminal case on Tuesday.
Navalny faces an additional 13 years in prison on charges of fraud and contempt of court that supporters decry as politically motivated.
Cultural exodus
Prominent actress and philanthropist Chulpan Khamatova said in an interview published Sunday that she has fled Russia for Latvia over her opposition to the Ukraine war.
Khamatova, who had supported Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, said she fears being imprisoned if she returned.