News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Russia said it fired its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles twice over the weekend in Ukraine, destroying an underground missile and ammunition storage site in western Ukraine close to the border with NATO member Romania and a fuel storage site in the country's south.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that it also used long-range precision weapons against other facilities in Ukraine on Saturday evening and early Sunday.

Russia also said it killed more than 100 members of Ukrainian special forces and "foreign mercenaries" in a strike on a training center in the town of Ovruch in northern Ukraine with sea-based missiles.

Detentions rising

The number of detentions at anti-war rallies across Russia has reached more than 15,000 since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the independent protest monitor OVD-Info reported Sunday.