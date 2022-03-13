Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Russia Strikes Military Base Outside Ukraine's Lviv

By AFP
Updated:
Lviv railway station Kravs Yevhenii / UNIAN

Russian troops launched multiple air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, a local official said Sunday.

Russia "launched an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security," head of the Lviv regional administration, Maxim Kozitsky, said on his verified Facebook page. 

The military base in Yavoriv, located some 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Lviv, was a training center for Ukrainian forces with foreign instructors, including from the United States and Canada. 

It was also a hub for joint exercises of Ukrainians soldier with NATO allies.

Foreign troops left Ukraine shortly before Russian launched an invasion of its neighbour on Feb. 24.

Kozitsky added that eight missiles were fired at the military base.

Ukraine's Air Force Command West said on Facebook two cruise missiles coming from the southeast, "probably from the waters of the Sea of Azov or the Black Sea," were destroyed by air defense systems. 

There was no information about casualties. 

Many Ukrainians have fled to relative safety in Lviv since the launch of Russia's invasion. 

A short drive from EU member Poland, the city is also a transit hub for those leaving Ukraine. 

Separately, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine said the city's airport was targeted in a strike. 

"According to preliminary information, this morning's explosions were from an attack on the airport," mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said on Facebook. 

Washington on Saturday authorized $200 million in additional military equipment for Ukraine. 

Russia the same day warned that its troops could target supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine.

The United States said on Feb. 12 that it withdrew 150 of its instructors from Ukraine, without specifying where they were posted or what was the total number of U.S. trainers. 

Read more about: Ukraine , Russia

