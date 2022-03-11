Russian State TV Show Goes Off Message, Criticizes War on Ukraine

A Russian state TV channel went off message Monday night as participants denounced the war in Ukraine.

A popular talk show broadcasted on the Russia-1 channel, “Evenings with Vladimir Solovyov,” hosted by Solovyov, one of the Kremlin’s most loyal propagandists, strayed from the Kremlin line when guests of the prime-time show began criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"Do we need to get into another Afghanistan, but even worse?” asked academic Semyon Bagdasarov.

Filmmaker Karen Shakhnazarov, also questioned the Kremlin’s decision to wage war on neighboring Ukraine, stating it risked isolating Russia and spooking its closest allies.

“I have a hard time imagining taking cities such as Kyiv. I can’t imagine how that would look,” Shakhnazarov said.