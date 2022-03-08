Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

IAEA Reports Second Ukraine Nuclear Facility Damaged

By AFP
Updated:
Kharkiv after attacks. UNIAN / Marienko Andrii

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday it has received reports of artillery shells damaging a nuclear research facility in Ukraine's besieged second city Kharkiv, but there was no "radiological consequence."

The Vienna-based UN body said Ukrainian authorities reported an attack took place on Sunday, adding that no increase in radiation levels had been reported at the site.

Because the site's "inventory of radioactive material is very low" and kept at a "subcritical" state, the IAEA said "the damage reported to it would not have had any radiological consequence."

The facility is part of the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, a research institute that produces radioactive material for medical and industrial applications.

Kharkiv has come under intense Russian shelling and missile attacks in recent days, as Moscow tries to step up pressure on Ukraine to surrender.

The nuclear institute itself has been at the center of online conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated claims in Russian media that Ukraine is attempting to develop a "dirty bomb" — a crude nuclear weapon capable of causing mass casualties.

The IAEA said this was just the latest instance of a nuclear facility becoming caught up in Russia's war on Ukraine.

"We have already had several episodes compromising safety at Ukraine's nuclear sites," said IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi.

There have been reports of damage to radioactive waste disposal facilities near Kyiv and Kharkiv and Russian forces have hit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, causing a fire that had to be contained.

The IAEA said the Zaporizhzhia — Europe's largest nuclear power plant — was now under the control of Russian forces, blocking the delivery of spare parts and medicine. 

Only two of the facility's six reactors are operating. 

Communications have also been cut with small nuclear facilities in the southern city of Mariupol — which is surrounded by Russian forces, leaving residents without electricity or running water. 

The IAEA has urged Moscow and Kyiv to agree on a plan to safeguard nuclear facilities. 

Grossi has offered to travel to the infamous Chernobyl nuclear power plant — site of a 1986 disaster — where 200-plus staff have been on-site for 12 days straight. 

Read more about: Nuclear power , Ukraine

Read more

nuclear realignment

Russian Forces Seize Ukraine Nuclear Plant

The power station is located in southern Ukraine on the Dnipro river and produces a fifth of Ukraine'e electricity.
opinion Nigel Gould-Davies

Western Diplomacy on Russia Must Serve Deterrence

The U.S. and Europe need to maintain the agreed negotiating format while planning for the worst case to show Russia it will face a severe response to aggression...
break the ice

U.S., Russia to Hold Security, Ukraine Talks Early January in Geneva

Moscow has presented the West with sweeping security demands amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Poroshenko

Poroshenko Says Ukraine Has Fulfilled Minsk Agreements

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced on Monday that Kiev has fully implemented the Minsk agreements, the RBC news agency reported. The Ukrainian...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.