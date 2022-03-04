Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Blocks Facebook, ‘Restricts’ Twitter

By AFP
Access to Facebook and Twitter was restricted in Russia late Friday. PA Wire / PA Images / PA Wire/PA Images

Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor "restricted access" to social media network Twitter after blocking Facebook in the country, Russian news agencies reported Friday.

According to Interfax and RIA Novosti news agencies, access to Twitter was restricted on the basis of a request of the Prosecutor General from Feb. 24 — the day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

An AFP journalist confirmed that Twitter was no longer refreshing its feed in Russia. 

Roskomnadzor did not issue a statement to explain the reasons behind the decision.

Earlier on Friday, the media watchdog said it was blocking Facebook in Russia over several cases of "discrimination" toward state media. 
"Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information... and silenced from speaking," said Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Facebook's parent Meta. 

The move was part of an unprecedented government crackdown on independent media and activists since the start of the Russian invasion.

The country's key remaining liberal media outlets have been shut down in recent days and a new law introducing harsh jail terms for publishing "fake news" about the war in Ukraine has forced others to abstain from covering that topic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for publishing "fake news" about the Russian army.

Russia's lower house said in a statement that if fake news stories "led to serious consequences, [the legislation] threatens imprisonment of up to 15 years."

Amendments were also passed to fine or jail people calling for sanctions against Russia.

Read more

Fake news

Putin Signs Law Introducing Jail Terms for 'Fake News' on Army

The past year has seen an unprecedented crackdown on independent and critical voices in Russia that only intensified after the start of the invasion.
Media crackdown

News Outlets Halt Work in Russia Over 'Fake News' Jail Terms

Two Russian outlets, Nobel Prize-winning newspaper Novaya Gazeta and business news website The Bell, said Friday they will stop reporting on Russia's invasion...
Freeze-out

Russia Running Out of Oil Customers

The price might be working in Russia's favor, but it faces a major freeze-out from buyers.
leaving russia

'I Love My Country and Hate the State'

Russia may see the greatest exodus of young, talented citizens since 1917.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.