U.K. to Freeze Assets of All Russian Banks

The U.K. on Monday said it will introduce further sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, promising a "full assets freeze" on all of the country's banks.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the freeze would take effect "in days," as part of new legislation to squeeze Russia's economy for its "unjustified aggression."

Britain last weekend joined the United States and Western allies in preventing the Russian central bank's ability to use reserves to support the plummeting ruble.

And it also cut selected banks from the SWIFT international money transfer system, which Truss said was only the first step in a "total SWIFT ban."

As Truss spoke in parliament, the Treasury announced asset freezes on Russia's state development bank VEB, and commercial lenders Otkritie and Sovcombank.

The sanctions add to those announced last week on a series of Russian banks, businesses, billionaires, the Russian president himself and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Truss said the U.K. wants "a situation where they [Russia] can't access their funds, their trade can't flow, their ships can't dock and their planes can't land".

More than 50% of Russian trade is denominated in dollars or sterling and the new powers "will damage Russia's ability to trade with the world", she said.