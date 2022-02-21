Macron Demands 'Targeted Sanctions' on Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned the Kremlin's move to recognize two eastern Ukrainian separatist regions as independent, urging the European Union to agree new sanctions against Moscow.

"The president condemns the decision.... He is demanding an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council as well as the adoption of targeted European sanctions," the French presidency said in a statement.

"This is clearly a unilateral violation of Russia's international commitments and a breach of Ukraine's sovereignty," it added.

The statement was issued after Macron chaired a meeting of France's defence and security council to assess the situation in Ukraine.