On This Day 1994: On the Opium Trail in Russia's South

Feb. 16 1994 — Moments before he opened the door to his apartment, Sergei Sidorov, a tall, thin man of 31, was making liquid heroin in his kitchen by boiling opium in a pungent turpentine solution.



His young son and a friend, Slava Miloserdov, a lawyer by profession and opium user in his spare time, were waiting in the living room. But when Sidorov answered the soft knock at his apartment last Thursday, he opened the door to what is likely to be a long prison sentence.



Outside stood seven plainclothes policemen, a Rostov narcotics squad. They were unlikely to break down the door, but once Sidorov opened it a crack, they were ready to barge in, even if the law is a bit hazy on the point.



"According to the law, we cannot enter the apartment without the tenant's approval," said Mikhail Solodovnikov, the skinny, wide-eared chief of the anti-drug department. "Yet, if we feel that there is something in there, we'll break the law and go in anyway."



Increasingly, police here 1,200 kilometers south of Moscow and across Russia are uncovering drug crimes when they do burst in.



Nationwide, police recorded 53,000 drug crimes last year, up nearly 80% from 29,000 in 1992, according to Interior Ministry statistics. The Rostov region was third in the nation in its number of drug crimes, with significantly more cases than Moscow.



Krasnodar, the number one drugs center in Russia, is less than 200 kilometers south of Rostov. The number two city, Tomsk, is in southern Siberia, near the borders with Kazakhstan and Mongolia.



Solodovnikov and his undercover team had long suspected Sidorov of selling drugs from his small three-room apartment, and last summer a court convicted his wife on drug charges. They knew they were hot on the trail when the pungent odor of turpentine, a tell-tale scent of small-timers processing opium, wafted through the door.



Since the fall of the Soviet Union, it has been easier for freelance dealers to obtain illegal drugs throughout Russia, and that ease is a prime factor in the growth of drug abuse, experts say.



"It is a universal truth that in a society where drugs are more accessible they will be used more widely," said Cees Goos, head of the World Health Organization's European drug division in Copenhagen, Denmark.



"If there is poppy production in Ukraine or Kazakhstan or Russia, it's not difficult for a trafficker to get that to Moscow, or St. Petersburg, or any city in Russia."



Poorly patrolled borders mean that Ukraine, which is only 100 kilometers away from Rostov and other former Soviet republics have become major suppliers in southern Russia, according to Sergei Lyakh, deputy chief of Rostov police.



"The drug business here is very much rooted in our geographical position on the road to the Caucuses and Central Asia," he said. "The railroads especially have become a favorite of drug runners, because they are poorly patrolled."



In the Rostov region some people are growing their own poppy flowers, the source of opium, as well as marijuana, he added.



When police entered Sidorov's apartment after making him believe that one officer's purposely slurred voice was that of a drug buyer, they found 85,000 rubles ($51) of opium divided into small 5,000 ruble packets.



"I have no relationship with the owner of this packet," Miloserdov said when police found about 21 grams of opium, worth about 15,000 rubles on the street, in his briefcase. Once in custody, he admitted he was an occasional user.



Although drug trafficking is up, local dealers rarely use violence against police. Unlike police raids in New York City, for example, where bullet proof vests are a must, Rostov's anti-narcotics squad used neither body armor, guns nor handcuffs when arresting the drug suspects.



Both Sidorov and Miloserdov put up no resistance, but resorted to steady puffs on a stream of cigarettes as police searched through the house for opium and hypodermic needles. A third man who came while the bust was underway was also quietly searched and taken into custody.



The most visibly affected by the scene of police rummaging through the apartment was Sidorov's son, a serious-looking boy with short hair and eyeglasses. As the son wept quietly in a small back room of the apartment, Sidorov dressed him up, packed a small bag and told him not to cry; he would be spending some time with his grandmother, he said.



Shortly after, police led Sidorov, Miloserdov and the third man uncuffed into the back of a police jeep. Privately, they said it might be years before the boy saw either of his parents.



Although police were pleased with the arrest, they said openly that they were fighting a losing battle against drugs.



Solodovnikov estimated that 12,000 people in Rostov -- or 1 percent of the local population -- use drugs, mirroring estimates for nationwide drug abuse figures.



"I expect drug groups will be more and more organized," Solodovnikov said. "Things will become more complicated in the future."



Lyakh, the deputy chief of police, said that cooperation with Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and other drug producers is essential in the fight against drugs as otherwise they will use Russia as both a transit market and final market.



Yet as the former Soviet governments step up their efforts to police drugs, users and dealers may also become more savvy about avoiding police detection. To start with, the Sidorovs of the future may decide to just say no when police show up at their door.



"How could I have known who was at the door?" he said while in custody.