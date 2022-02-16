Beijing Winter Olympics: Tally of Medals for Russian Athletes

Russian athletes are competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics under the neutral banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) due to a ban stemming from state-sponsored doping violations.
So far the ROC ranks ninth with 24 medals overall.
Here’s a list of medals they’ve won:
Feb. 16
Freestyle Skiing
- Bronze men's for Ilya Burov, 30.
Cross-country skiing
- Bronze women’s team for ROC.
-
Bronze men’s team for ROC.
Biathlon
- Silver women’s team for ROC.
Feb. 15
Speed skating
- Silver men's team for ROC.
Biathlon
- Bronze men's team for ROC.
Feb. 14
Figure skating
- Silver pair for Victoria Sinitsyna, 26 and Nikita Katsalapov, 30.
Feb. 13
Short track
- Silver men’s for Konstantin Ivliev, 21.
Biathlon pursuit
- Bronze men’s for Eduard Latypov, 27.
Cross-country skiing
- Gold men’s team for ROC.
Speed Skating
- Bronze women’s for Angelina Golikova, 30.
Feb. 12
Cross-country skiing
- Gold women’s team for ROC.
Feb. 11
Ski racing
- Silver men’s for Alexander Bolshunov, 25.
Feb. 9
Short track speed skating
- Bronze men’s for Semion Elistratov, 31.
Feb. 8
Luge
- Bronze women’s for Tatiana Ivanova, 30.
Cross-country skiing
- Bronze men’s for Alexander Terentyev, 22.
Snowboarding
- Bronze men’s for Victor Wild, 35.
Feb. 7
Ski jumping
- Silver mixed team for ROC.
Figure skating
- Gold mixed team for ROC.
Feb. 6
Skiathlon
- Gold men’s for Alexander Bolshunov, 25.
- Silver men’s for Denis Spitsov, 25.
Skiing mogul
- Bronze women’s Anastasia Smirnova, 19.
Feb. 5
Skiathlon
- Silver women’s for Natalya Nepryaeva, 26.
Biathlon
- Bronze mixed relay for ROC.