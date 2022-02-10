Beijing Winter Olympics: Tally of Medals for Russian Athletes

Russian athletes are competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics under the neutral banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) due to a ban stemming from state-sponsored doping violations.

So far the ROC is ninth with 11 medals overall.

Here’s a list of medals they’ve won:

Feb. 9

Short track speed skating

Bronze men ’s for Semion Elistratov, 31.

Feb. 8

Luge

Bronze women ’ s for Tatiana Ivanova, 30.

Cross-country skiing

Bronze men ’ s for Alexander Terentyev, 22.

Snowboarding

Bronze men ’s for Victor Wild, 35.

Feb. 7

Ski jumping

Silver mixed for ROC.

Figure skating

Gold mixed team for ROC.

Feb. 6

Skiathlon

Gold men’s for Alexander Bolshunov, 25.

Silver men’s for Denis Spitsov, 25.

Skiing mogul

Bronze women’s Anastasia Smirnova, 19.

Feb. 5

Skiathlon

Silver women’s for Natalya Nepryaeva, 26.

Biathlon