Beijing Winter Olympics: Tally of Medals for Russian Athletes

Updated:
ROC cross-country skiier Alexander Bolshunov celebrates his gold medal. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Russian athletes are competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics under the neutral banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) due to a ban stemming from state-sponsored doping violations.

So far the ROC is ninth with 11 medals overall.

Here’s a list of medals they’ve won:

Feb. 9

Short track speed skating

  • Bronze men’s for Semion Elistratov, 31.

Feb. 8

Luge

  • Bronze womens for Tatiana Ivanova, 30.

Cross-country skiing

  • Bronze mens for Alexander Terentyev, 22.

Snowboarding

  • Bronze men’s for Victor Wild, 35.

Feb. 7

Ski jumping

  • Silver mixed for ROC.

Figure skating

  • Gold mixed team for ROC.

Feb. 6

Skiathlon

  • Gold men’s for Alexander Bolshunov, 25.
  • Silver men’s for Denis Spitsov, 25.

Skiing mogul 

  • Bronze women’s Anastasia Smirnova, 19.

Feb. 5

Skiathlon

  • Silver women’s for Natalya Nepryaeva, 26.

Biathlon

  • Bronze mixed relay for ROC.
