Perinatal Nurses in Russian Hospital Go on Hunger Strike

At least five junior nurses in a hospital outside Moscow have gone on hunger strike over poor working conditions and low salaries, the Meduza news site reported on Wednesday.

Nurses at the Kolomna Perinatal Center 100 kilometers southeast of the capital are demanding the authorities increase numbers of junior medical staff and pay them more, especially for their extra work with Covid-19 patients in the hospital, according to an open letter posted by the Deystviye medical worker’s trade union on its Facebook page.

The nurses claim that the facility has only 22 junior nurses and about 20 cleaners, even though Russian Health Ministry rules specify that there should be 160 junior nurses in a hospital of its size.

The perinatal center laid off all of its nurses' aides in 2019 and 2021, putting a bigger strain on the junior nurses. The letter said some have meal breaks lasting as little as seven minutes due to the high workload.