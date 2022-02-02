Russian Intellectuals Call on Kremlin to End Ukraine Invasion Threats

Leading Russian intellectuals have called on their country’s leadership to de-escalate the current standoff over Ukraine and avoid a "immoral, irresponsible, and criminal" war.

Western countries have for weeks raised alarm over the massing of over 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders. Moscow denies planning an invasion, but demands sweeping security guarantees that include a ban on Kyiv ever joining NATO.

“We, responsible citizens of Russia and patriots of our country, are appealing to the political leadership of Russia and throwing down an open and public challenge to the ‘War Party’ which has been formed within the government,” states the petition launched by the Congress of Russian Intellectuals.