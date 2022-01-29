Russia Reports Over 100,000 Daily Covid-19 Cases For First Time

Russia reported more than 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time on on Saturday as the country weathers a surge of infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

A government Covid-19 portal registered 113,122 new cases over 24 hours, nearly double the number of daily infections just a week ago.

The number of cases across Russia continues to rise sharply, with Omicron accounting for the majority of cases.

Following a strict but brief national lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic, Russia has held back on curbs hoping instead to protect its struggling economy.