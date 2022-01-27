Conscript Shoots Dead 4 Fellow Soldiers, 1 Civilian in Ukraine

A conscript in Ukraine’s National Guard shot and killed five people at an aerospace plant in the eastern city of Dnipro, authorities said Thursday.

Police said the man, identified as 21-year-old Artemiy Ryabchuk, opened fire in the early hours at the Pivdenmash aeronautics and defense plant he was tasked with guarding, killing four fellow soldiers and one civilian woman.

Five others were hospitalized with injuries, according to Anton Herashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry. He said three of them, including a female National Guard member, are in critical condition.

Security footage shared by Ukraine’s Strana.ua news website showed the culprit shooting two fellow soldiers at point-blank range, then packing ammunition into a backpack from a storage cabinet and fleeing.

Dashcam footage shared by the Xydessa social media channel showed a uniformed man hitching a ride on a dark and empty street.

Ryabchuk was detained on Thursday morning in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said.

“He will bear the strictest responsibility established by law,” Monastyrsky wrote in a Facebook post.