Russia Should Send Arms to East Ukrainian Separatists, Ruling Party Official Says

A serviceman carries a machine gun into a shelter on territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists along the frontline in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region. Alexei Alexandrov / AP / TASS

Russia should provide certain types of weapons to eastern Ukraine’s separatist-held breakaway regions, a senior member of Russia’s ruling, pro-Kremlin party said Wednesday, a new escalation of rhetoric amid ongoing tensions over Ukraine.

Speaking to the state-run Rossiya 24 network, Senator Andrei Turchak, United Russia’s general council secretary, said his party was “extremely concerned about the pumping up of Ukraine with Western lethal weapons.”

“I believe that under these conditions, Russia should provide the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics with the necessary assistance in the form of the supply of certain types of weapons to increase their defense capability and deter the military aggression clearly being prepared by Kyiv. The Kyiv regime must be stopped,” Turchak said.

Commenting on Turchak's statements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West must ensure Ukraine’s implementation of the Minsk II agreements. The Minsk agreements are a set of agreements designed by France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has been at war with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) — two pro-Russian breakaway regions collectively known as the Donbass — since 2014. The conflict has claimed over 15,000 lives, according to Kyiv. 

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russia of backing the rebels fighting in the Donbass with weapons and other support, claims the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Turchak’s statements come as the West is also accusing Russia, which has massed over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, of preparing a potential invasion of its neighbor.

The Kremlin has rejected these claims, instead blaming the West for increasing tensions with deployments and support for Ukraine, pointing to the military assistance Ukraine has been receiving from its Western allies.

Last week, Russia’s Communist Party submitted a resolution calling on President Vladimir Putin to formally recognize the DNR and LNR, a move experts believe could act as a prelude to Crimea-style annexation by Russia of the territory.

