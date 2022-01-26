Russia Ruling Party Urges the Kremlin to Arm Ukraine Separatists

Russia’s ruling, pro-Kremlin party will ask the country’s leadership to deliver military supplies to eastern Ukraine’s separatist-held breakaway regions, a senior lawmaker said Wednesday, ​​a new escalation of rhetoric amid ongoing tensions over Ukraine.

“We appeal to the leadership of our country to provide assistance to the Luhansk and Donetsk republics in the form of supplies of military products necessary to deter aggression, as well as to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens,” Vladimir Vasilyev, the parliamentary head of the United Russia party in the State Duma, told the state-run Rossiya 24 channel.

Vasilyev’s statement came shortly after Senator Andrei Turchak, United Russia’s general council secretary, said Russia should provide certain types of weapons to the eastern Ukrainian separatists and that his party was “extremely concerned about the pumping up of Ukraine with Western lethal weapons.”

“Russia should provide the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics with the necessary assistance in the form of the supply of certain types of weapons to increase their defense capability and deter the military aggression clearly being prepared by Kyiv. The Kyiv regime must be stopped,” Turchak said.