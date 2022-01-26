Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Navalny’s Brother

Russia issued an arrest warrant for the brother of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Wednesday, part of ongoing efforts to silence opposition voices critical of the Kremlin.

The Interior Ministry said Oleg Navalny, 38, is wanted on criminal charges, without providing further details and his name appeared on the ministry's wanted list, an AFP journalist confirmed Wednesday.

The move comes one day after Russia's prison authority requested courts to convert a suspended sentence he is serving into real jail time for violating coronavirus regulations.

Lawyer Nikos Paraskevov told the Interfax news agency Wednesday that the arrest warrant was issued when police were unable to locate Oleg Navalny at his residence.

Paraskevov said it was not clear whether the 38-year-old had left the country.