Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Jan. 25

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow has said this is unacceptable, and says it is awaiting written responses from the U.S. on each of its demands. The U.S. has promised to deliver a written response this week.

The EU warned against a “nervous breakdown” over Ukraine on Monday night, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell seeking to calm Western fears of invasion after his talks with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We know very well what the degree of threats are and the way in which we must react, and no doubt we must avoid alarmist reactions,” Borrell said.

In a meeting on Monday between the leaders of European countries and the United States, German Chancellor Olf Scholz said Russia faces “very heavy consequences” from the West if it attacked Ukraine and that “it is up to Russia to undertake visible de-escalation initiatives.”

Croatia will recall all of its troops from NATO forces should conflict break out between Russia and Ukraine, President Zoran Milanović announced in a television address. He promised Croatia “will not have anything to do with this… Croatia will not send any troops in case of an escalation. On the contrary, it will recall all troops, to the last Croatian soldier."

Milanović claimed the decision to remove troops was not related to Ukraine or Russia, but a cautious decision in response to the “inconsistency” and “dangerous behavior,” of U.S. policy towards international security matters.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it dismantled saboteurs in Kharkiv planning a series of attacks in Ukraine’s border regions designed to “destabilize” by attacking infrastructure with explosives and small arms. The SBU said in a statement that the group was “coordinated by Russian special services.”

Canada has ordered the families of its diplomatic staff in Ukraine to leave the country. The order came two days after the U.S. State Department ordered the evacuation of American diplomats’ families — and one day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured that “we will make determinations [to evacuate] based on safety on the ground.”

Russia continues to shore up its military presence near Ukraine, launching new military drills in its southern regions and in Moscow-annexed Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the live-fire drills of an unspecified length will involve some 6,000 troops and at least 60 fighter jets as well as “all types of aviation, missile divisions and ship groups of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla.”

AFP contributed reporting.