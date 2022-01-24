News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Omicron spread

Russia reported a record number of 57,212 new coronavirus infections Saturday, then beat that record with 63,205 new infections Sunday as the Omicron variant continued its rapid spread across the country.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s outbreak, posted a new record for the fourth day in a row with 17,528 Covid-19 cases.

A total of 681 and 679 deaths were recorded over the weekend.

"Terrorist" activists

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov threatened the “terrorist” family of lawyer and anti-torture activist Abubakar Yangulbaev — whose mother was brought to Chechnya after being violently detained in western Russia last week — with “jail or burial.”

Yangulbaev’s father, a retired judge, and sister fled Russia on Sunday after his mother Zarema Musaeva’s detention on orders to appear as a witness in a fraud case.

In another social media post, Kadyrov also characterized independent journalist Yekaterina Milashina and head of Russia’s Committee Against Torture NGO Igor Kalyapin as “terrorists.”