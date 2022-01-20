Support The Moscow Times!
U.S. Approves Baltic Requests to Ship U.S. Weapons to Ukraine

By AFP
Updated:
Britain's Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken move to their seats for a meeting after a photograph at the German Foreign Office in Berlin. Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP

The United States has approved requests by Baltic nations to ship U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion, officials said Thursday.

A State Department official in Berlin, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken was holding talks on Ukraine, said the United States was "expediting authorised transfers of U.S.-origin equipment from other allies."

"European allies have what they need to move forward on additional security assistance (to) Ukraine in the coming days and weeks," the official said.

A source familiar with the authorisations said the approval was for urgent requests by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to assist Ukraine, a fellow former Soviet republic.

The exact amounts and types of weapons were not specified, but the Baltic nations' arsenals include Javelins, portable missiles capable of destroying tanks.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops along with tanks and artillery have been deployed near the Ukrainian border since late last year, rattling the three Baltic nations, which are members of NATO.

President Joe Biden's administration since last year has approved $650 million in weapons to Ukraine, $200 million of it last month amid fears of war.

While the Biden administration boasts that the shipments are the most ever by the United States, Ukraine has voiced hope for military supplies as quickly as possible, with shipments from nearby countries especially valuable.

Britain has also rushed to support Ukraine, announcing on Monday that it was sending anti-tank weapons.

