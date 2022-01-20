U.S. Approves Baltic Requests to Ship U.S. Weapons to Ukraine

The United States has approved requests by Baltic nations to ship U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion, officials said Thursday.

A State Department official in Berlin, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken was holding talks on Ukraine, said the United States was "expediting authorised transfers of U.S.-origin equipment from other allies."

"European allies have what they need to move forward on additional security assistance (to) Ukraine in the coming days and weeks," the official said.

A source familiar with the authorisations said the approval was for urgent requests by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to assist Ukraine, a fellow former Soviet republic.