Russia Says Still Waiting on Western Response to Security Demands

Russia is still awaiting the U.S. and NATO's response to its sweeping demands for a new security settlement in Europe, Russia’s top diplomat said Tuesday as tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine continue to mount.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after a series of high-level talks last week that the United States and NATO promised to provide written responses to Russia's list of proposals. Moscow said last month it sought “legally binding security guarantees” after Western governments warned that Russia’s troop buildup could signal an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Washington and NATO have rejected some of Russia’s key demands — which include banning Ukraine from joining the Western military bloc and scaling back NATO troops and missiles from Eastern Europe — as “non-starters.”