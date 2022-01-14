Russia Adds Key Navalny Aides to ‘Terrorist and Extremist’ List

Russian authorities have added Alexei Navalny’s two most senior aides to a list of “terrorists and extremists” on Friday in the latest move against the Putin critic and his supporters by the Kremlin.

Longtime Navalny allies Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, were included in the list, maintained by Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service, indicating authorities believe they are involved in activities that support terrorist or extremist organizations.

Zhdanov is the former head of Navalny’s now-disbanded Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), while Volkov headed Navalny’s regional campaign offices and oversaw his campaign for Moscow Mayor in 2013 and 2018 presidential bid.

In an Instagram post following the announcement, Zhdanov jokingly quipped “Congratulations, bro” at Volkov.