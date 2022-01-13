Russia’s 2021 Inflation More Than Double Official Target

Prices rose by their highest levels in six years across the Russian economy in 2021, the country’s statistics service said Wednesday, heaping more pressure on already struggling Russian households.

Inflation, measured by the consumer prices index (CPI), for the year came in at 8.4%, Rosstat said — more than twice the country’s official target and the fastest rate of price increases since the 2015 economic crisis.

Inflation has undermined an otherwise strong recovery from the coronavirus recession, with Russia’s GDP having surpassed pre-pandemic levels in spring 2021.

But real household disposable incomes — a closely watched indicator of living standards — have fallen by around 10% since 2013, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has embarked on a conservative economic policy designed to help protect the Russian economy in the event of hard-hitting sanctions from the West.

Food prices alone rose by 10.6% over 2021, Rosstat said.