Russian President Vladimir Putin took to the ice with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in a hockey match in St. Petersburg that followed their diplomatic talks Wednesday.

Putin scored seven goals, while Lukashenko scored 2 and Lukashenko's 17-year-old son Nikolai scored 4, bringing their team to an 18-7 victory.

Putin, 69, and Lukashenko, 67, played alongside Soviet and Russian hockey stars.