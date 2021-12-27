News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Rights monitor blocked

Russia has blocked the website of the OVD-Info rights monitor, which tracks opposition protests and also provides legal support to victims of political persecution, saying it promoted terrorism and extremism, amid an unprecedented official crackdown on dissent.

The Roskomnadzor media regulator confirmed Saturday that it had blocked OVD-Info's website because the Moscow region court had ruled that the group's activities were aimed at promoting "terrorism and extremism" in Russia.

Troops withdrawn

Russia announced Saturday that more than 10,000 troops had finished month-long drills near Ukraine, amid Western accusations that Moscow was plotting an invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the drills for Southern Military District forces had taken place in a host of southern regions including Rostov, Krasnodar and Crimea, the latter of which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.